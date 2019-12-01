Cream of local sporting talent honoured at 2019 Ganly’s Longford Sports Star gala awards

Talented swimmer Darragh Greene was revealed as the Overall 2019 Ganly’s Longford Sports Star of the Year at Friday night’s gala awards presentation dinner in The Longford Arms Hotel.

This is Ganly’s third consecutive year to sponsor the awards which are organised in association with Longford Sports Partnership and the Longford Leader.

Fifteen award winners were honoured and they were presented with a memento in recognition of their achievement.

Patsy Kenny from Edgeworthstown was the Hall of Fame award recipient for her dedicated service to Longford Community Games over a number of decades.

One of the driving forces behind Mosstown Riding Club, Ann Bloomer, was selected as the Club Volunteer of the Year.

The Sports Ability Award went to swimmer and parkrun participant Stephen McCormack of the Longford Special Olympics Team and the Junior Sportsperson of the Year was talented high jumper and athlete Nelvin Appiah.

Mullinalaghta St Columba’s, the first Longford club to ever win the Leinster senior club football crown, were chosen as the Team of The Year.

The ten other award winners - (in alphabetical order) were: Ingus Dvinis, Darragh Greene, Niamh Kiernan, Riane McGrath, Cian McPhillips, Paddy Moran, Ellen Murphy, Joe O’Brien, Barry Sheil and Yemi Talabi.





2019 Ganly’s Longford Sports Star Award Winners



Hall of Fame

Patsy Kenny, Life President Longford Community Games (award sponsor Longford Credit Union)



Junior Sportsperson of the Year

Nelvin Appiah, Athletics High Jump (award sponsor Pat The Baker)



Club Volunteer of the Year

Ann Bloomer, Mosstown Riding Club (award sponsor Kanes Travel)



Team of the Year

Mullinalaghta St Columba’s, AIB Leinster Club Football Champions 2018/2019 (award sponsor The Greville Arms Hotel)



Sports Ability Award

Stephen McCormack, Special Olympics & parkrun (award sponsor Pat The Baker)



Award Winners

(in alphabetical order)

Ingus Dvinis, Inline Roller Hockey (award sponsor Midland Trophies)

Darragh Greene, Swimming (award sponsor Longford Precast)

Niamh Kiernan, Longford Athletic Club (award sponsor Matt O’Brien Fashions)

Riane McGrath, Longford & Killoe Ladies Football (award sponsor Mulleady Properties)

Cian McPhillips, Longford Athletic Club (award sponsor Rapid Print)

Paddy Moran, Longford Kennedy Cup & Killoe Celtic soccer (award sponsor Supermac’s Longford)

Ellen Murphy, Rugby, Ireland Ladies International & Gloucester-Hartpury (award sponsor Cunningham Design & Planning)

Joe O’Brien, GAA Hurling (award sponsor Carrigy’s Day-Today News)

Barry Sheil, Longford Athletic Club (award sponsor Ulster Bank)

Yemi Talabi, Longford Athletic Club (award sponsor Carrigy’s Bus Hire, Ballinalee)