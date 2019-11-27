Ganly’s Longford Sports Star Awards 2019: Club Volunteer of the Year Ann Bloomer, Mosstown Riding Club

2019 was a memorable year for Mosstown Riding Club and particularly so for Ann Bloomer, who has served as secretary of the impressive south Longford club for the past twenty-one years.

Mosstown achieved an historic success at the Dublin Horse Show in the RDS in August, winning the prestigious Horseware AIRC Team Show Jumping Championship Final following a thrilling jump-off victory over Dublin’s Greenhills.

Ann was the team’s Chef d’équipe and the victorious quartet were Claire Mulleady, Patricia Newman, Alice Whyte and Edel Whyte.

It was Mosstown’s third Team Show Jumping Championship Final appearance, their first since 2007, and they certainly triumphed in some style.

Ann’s commitment to all things equestrian in Longford was recognised in 2015 when she was awarded Life Membership of Longford Harriers Hunt Club by Joint Masters Paddy Berry and Jeffrey Hall.

Club members describe Ann as an extremely efficient administrator, who effortlessly gives of her time.

In addition to her workload as Mosstown Riding Club secretary, she is chairwoman of the regional riding club.

Last year, Mosstown Riding Club, based at Mosstown Stables in Kenagh, won the TRI Equestrian Team Show Jumping Challenge at the AIRC (Association of Irish Riding Clubs) Festival in Mullingar Equestrian. Mosstown Riding Club provides instructions to all levels of riders and try to make everything enjoyable for the rider and horse, and with Ann as secretary, everything runs seamlessly.

