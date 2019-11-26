Overall 2019 Ganly’s Longford Sports Star of the Year will be revealed at Friday’s gala awards

The Overall 2019 Ganly’s Longford Sports Star of the Year will be announced at Friday night’s gala presentation dinner in The Longford Arms Hotel.

This is Ganly’s third consecutive year to sponsor the awards which are organised in association with Longford Sports Partnership and the Longford Leader.

Fifteen award winners have already been announced and they will be presented with a memento in recognition of their achievement and one of them will also be announced as the Overall 2019 Ganly’s Longford Sports Star of the Year.

Patsy Kenny will be the Hall of Fame award recipient for her dedicated service to Longford Community Games over a number of decades.

One of the driving forces behind Mosstown Riding Club, Ann Bloomer, has been chosen as the Club Volunteer of the Year.

The Sports Ability Award goes to swimmer and parkrun participant Stephen McCormack of the Longford Special Olympics Team and the Junior Sportsperson of the Year is talented high jumper and athlete Nelvin Appiah.

Mullinalaghta St Columba’s, the first Longford club to ever win the Leinster senior club football crown, have been chosen as the Team of The Year.

There are also ten other award winners - (in alphabetical order) Ingus Dvinis, Darragh Greene, Niamh Kiernan, Riane McGrath, Cian McPhillips, Paddy Moran, Ellen Murphy, Joe O’Brien, Barry Sheil and Yemi Talabi.

Just a reminder that the awards will be presented at a gala presentation dinner on Friday, November 29 at 8pm in The Longford Arms Hotel.

Tickets for the Ganly’s Longford Sport Star Awards, costing €35, are on sale and they can be purchased at reception in the Longford Leader office, telephone 043 33 45241.





2019 Ganly’s Longford Sports Star Award Winners



Hall of Fame

Patsy Kenny, Life President Longford Community Games (award sponsor Longford Credit Union)



Junior Sportsperson of the Year

Nelvin Appiah, Athletics High Jump (award sponsor Pat The Baker)



Club Volunteer of the Year

Ann Bloomer, Mosstown Riding Club (award sponsor Kanes Travel)



Team of the Year

Mullinalaghta St Columba’s, AIB Leinster Club Football Champions 2018/2019 (award sponsor The Greville Arms Hotel)



Sports Ability Award

Stephen McCormack, Special Olympics & parkrun (award sponsor Pat The Baker)



Award Winners

(in alphabetical order)

Ingus Dvinis, Inline Roller Hockey (award sponsor Midland Trophies)

Darragh Greene, Swimming (award sponsor Longford Precast)

Niamh Kiernan, Longford Athletic Club (award sponsor Matt O’Brien Fashions)

Riane McGrath, Longford & Killoe Ladies Football (award sponsor Mulleady Properties)

Cian McPhillips, Longford Athletic Club (award sponsor Rapid Print)

Paddy Moran, Longford Kennedy Cup & Killoe Celtic soccer (award sponsor Supermac’s Longford)

Ellen Murphy, Rugby, Ireland Ladies International & Gloucester-Hartpury (award sponsor Cunningham Design & Planning)

Joe O’Brien, GAA Hurling (award sponsor Carrigy’s Day-Today News)

Barry Sheil, Longford Athletic Club (award sponsor Ulster Bank)

Yemi Talabi, Longford Athletic Club (award sponsor Carrigy’s Bus Hire, Ballinalee)