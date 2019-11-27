Ganly’s Longford Sports Star Awards 2019: Mighty Mullinalaghta win Team of the Year accolade

In one of the greatest stories in the history of the GAA, Mullinalaghta received nationwide acclaim for their magnificent achievement in becoming the first team from Longford to win the Leinster Club Senior Football Championship title.

The impossible dream became a reality for the small rural club situated on the Longford/Cavan border and the wonderful performances they produced during the 2018/2019 season will live long in the memory of their loyal supporters.

St Columba’s remarkable journey ended in Thurles back in February when they were beaten by Dr Crokes of Killarney in the All-Ireland Club SFC semi-final but all the Longford people who were in Semple Stadium that day were very proud indeed, regardless of the result.

The Mullinalaghta miracle in taking down the Dublin giants Kilmacud Crokes in the Leinster club final at O’Connor Park in Tullamore was unbelievable and the ecstatic celebration scenes that followed were a joy to behold.

This was a terrific team effort throughout the glorious club championship campaign, inspired by ‘messiah’ manager Mickey Graham who guided Mullinalaghta to a place where no Longford club had gone before.

