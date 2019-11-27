Ganly’s Longford Sports Star Awards 2019: Sharpshooter Joe O’Brien fires Clonguish Gaels to hurling success

Always highly regarded as a hurler of considerable quality, Joe O’Brien has been in outstanding form for Clonguish Gaels this year.



Also read: Overall 2019 Ganly’s Longford Sports Star of the Year will be revealed at Friday’s gala awards

His club were crowned Longford senior hurling champions for the first time since 2012 when they scored a comprehensive victory over Slashers in the county final in October and man of the match award winner O’Brien clocked up the impressive total of 12 points.

Joe was also the star of the show, shooting the magnificent tally of 4-5, in a great win for Clonguish Gaels against Barndarrig (Wicklow) in the Leinster Junior Club Championship first round game at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park a week later when he scored all four goals in the first half.



Further progress was made in the provincial series following a fine home victory over Mountmellick (Laois) with the deadly accurate O’Brien registering 2-8 as the Longford champions qualified for the semi-final against the Kilkenny junior representatives Conahy Shamrocks which was certainly a significant achievement.

* The 2019 Ganly’s Longford Sports Star Awards will be presented at a gala presentation dinner on Friday, November 29, at 8pm in The Longford Arms Hotel.



Tickets for the Ganly’s Longford Sport Star Awards, costing €35, are on sale and they can be purchased at reception in the Longford Leader office, telephone 043 33 45241.