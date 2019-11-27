Ganly’s Longford Sports Star Awards 2019: Top athlete Cian McPhillips continues to set records tumbling

Fifth year student at Moyne Community School, Cian McPhillips, is no stranger to the Ganly’s Longford Sports Star awards and despite being out of action for much of the second half of 2019 owing to injury, he still managed to set records tumbling at the beginning of the year!



At Athlone IT in January, Cian powered to gold and set a new CBP (Championship Best Performance) 3:54.77 minutes in the Men’s 1500m at the National Junior (combined 16-19 year old age group) Indoor Championship.

Cian broke the 1996 record of 3:55.51 minutes held by Kevin Walker, Newbridge. No one else in the race crossed the finishing line in under 4 minutes.

Also at AIT in March, at the Athletics Ireland National Indoor Championships, 17-year-old Cian triumphed and won gold in the U-18 Boys 800m.

He is listed for both 800m and 1500m on the Athletics Ireland (AI) 2019 Top Indoor Performances List.

At the All-Ireland Schools Track and Field Championships, on June 1 at Tullamore Harriers stadium, Cian clinched silver in Senior Boys 800m in a time of 1:53.41.



Injury forced his withdrawal from the U-18 European Youth Olympic Festival in Azerbaijan and as recommended, Cian is taking several weeks of rest.

He was not able to compete in the Athletics Ireland National Outdoor Championship this year and he is already looking forward with great anticipation to 2020 and returning to the track.

