Ganly’s Longford Sports Star Awards 2019: Goalkeeper Riane McGrath a safe pair of hands in All-Ireland double triumph

What a year it was for Longford ladies football with the winning of the All-Ireland Minor and U-16 ‘B’ titles, not forgetting the Leinster U-14 ‘C’ success.

Four second half goals and a fantastic goalkeeping display from Riane McGrath saw Longford emerge victorious in the All-Ireland U-16 ‘B’ Championship final against Waterford in a most entertaining final at St Brendan’s Park, Birr in July.

Waterford had been clinical and ruthless in attack on their way to the final but on this occasion they met a netminder who was resilient and hard to beat. Several times in the second half McGrath, a worthy winner of the player of the match award, produced fine saves as the Munster champions tried to get back into the game after Longford had taken control.

Riane, who plays her club football with Killoe, was also the goalkeeper on the Longford ladies minor team who beat Roscommon in the All-Ireland ‘B’ final at Duggan Park, Ballinasloe in August and deserves a lot of credit for her vital contribution to that fantastic double triumph.

