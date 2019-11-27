Ganly’s Longford Sports Star Awards 2019: Striker Paddy Moran shines in super Kennedy Cup run

One of the sporting highlights in 2019 was the great achievement of the Longford and District Schoolboy Soccer League U-14 squad in reaching the semi-finals of the Kennedy Cup for the first time ever and particularly impressive was Paddy Moran.

Lethal striker Moran scored 8 goals in the prestigious National Tournament staged at University Limerick in June with Longford’s magnificent run coming to an end in the 5-0 defeat in the last four clash against powerful Dublin opponents DDSL who went on to lift the trophy yet again.

Longford were the first 4th seed in the group stage to reach a Kennedy Cup semi-final, scoring a shock win over Cork who are the second biggest league in the country and who also beat Cavan/Monaghan and South Tipp to qualify for the quarter-finals.

Galway were conquered in the last eight and while Longford found the going too tough against the superb Dublin and District Schoolboys League in the semi-final the midlanders finished the tournament on a high with a 4-2 win over Carlow in the third place play-off. Paddy Moran scored twice and his second in the last minute was out of this world.



Moran wins a Ganly’s Sports Star Award on behalf of the heroic Longford Kennedy Cup squad and it was a memorable year for the promising player from Killoe who was also a key figure on the St Mel’s College U-14 gaelic football squad who won the Leinster ‘A’ title.

