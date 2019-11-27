Ganly’s Longford Sports Star Awards 2019: Ingus Dvinis a rising star with ‘Midland Thunder’ inline roller hockey team

A student at Templemichael College, Ingus Dvinis, is a multiple national title winner with his club ‘Midland Thunder’ inline roller hockey team. They have won the national championship for the past two years and the National League for 2019.



In addition to this, Ingus was nominated for the “MVP” Most Valuable Player in the finals series. Along with their roller hockey success, the team were also successful winning the National League on ice in 2019.

Ingus has competed in two international Sparta Cup competitions in Spain, competing in alternative years for the Irish National Junior team and again with Midland Thunder. He was again voted “MVP” in two of these matches.

Ingus is presently balancing his Leaving Certificate in Templemichael College with some very intensive training for international trials which were held in Vancouver, Canada.

He is training weekly in Dundalk and Dublin, three times a week locally for hockey along with a comprehensive gym programme to prepare for further endeavour.

Ingus’ dedication to achieve at the highest levels is supported by his continued drive to improve in fitness, skill and competitive action.

