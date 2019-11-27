Ganly’s Longford Sports Star Awards 2019: Sports Ability Award winner is hugely popular Stephen McCormack

Killoe’s Stephen McCormack, who always has a beaming bright smile on his face, is the very deserving recipient of the 2019 Sports Ability Award.

He is a familiar figure to all who participate in the hugely popular Longford parkrun which takes place every weekend at The Mall, Albert Reynolds Peace Park.

Stephen completed his 100th parkrun this year under the stewardship of Longford parkrun’s exceptional Director Kevin Kane.

Stephen trains every week in athletics at St Christopher’s with Michelle Murray.

He also trains around Killoe with his family and never misses a Saturday parkrun in the Mall. Indeed, Stephen is particularly proud of his local GAA club, Killoe Emmet Og, who were crowned Longford senior football champions in 2019 and back in 2012 and 2014 his brother Joe had the honouring of captaining Killoe to Sean Connolly Cup glory.

Stephen went to London in January 2019 to complete his first European parkrun.

Stephen has also been involved in Special Olympic swimming over the last number of years and he enjoyed a number of successes in January 2019.

A talented athlete and swimmer, congratulations to Stephen McCormack, our Sports Ability Award winner.

* The 2019 Ganly’s Longford Sports Star Awards will be presented at a gala presentation dinner on Friday, November 29, at 8pm in The Longford Arms Hotel.



Tickets for the Ganly’s Longford Sport Star Awards, costing €35, are on sale and they can be purchased at reception in the Longford Leader office, telephone 043 33 45241.