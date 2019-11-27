Ganly’s Longford Sports Star Awards 2019: Dromard’s Ellen Murphy capped for Ireland ladies rugby side

Rising rugby star Ellen Murphy from Dromard in north Longford was capped by Ireland for the first time against England at Twickenham in November 2018 and featured in her first Six Nations in 2019.



Ellen started for Ireland in the recent International against Wales at the Belfield Bowl, converting a penalty in the eventual last gasp 15-13 defeat, and she now plays her club rugby in England after joining Gloucester-Hartpury women who compete in the Tyrrells Premier 15S League.

Capable of playing scrum-half or fly-half, Ellen started out playing ladies football for her home club Dromard before going to University at University College Cork where she started playing rugby.

From there, Ellen played with Highfield and then Munster for three seasons before moving to Dublin and playing with Old Belvedere and Leinster.

Ellen hopes that her move to England will enhance her international ambitions.

“The standard in the Tyrrells Premier 15s is so high that I’m hoping that it will help me to develop as a player and improve my chances of representing Ireland on a regular basis.



“There’s always been a high calibre of player over here, but things have definitely pushed on over the past couple of seasons.”

