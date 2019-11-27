Ganly’s Longford Sports Star Awards 2019: Special marathon victory for Niamh Kiernan

An impressive and gritty performance from Niamh Kiernan meant that Longford Athletics Club celebrated an ‘historic first ever double success’ at the 18th annual Abbott Longford Marathon in August, winning both the men's and women's race. Barry Sheil was also first past the finishing line.

Niamh has been running for ten years and joined Longford AC about 7 years ago.

Joining the Club was one of the best things she has done as she has met great people and started to take her running more seriously by competing in races.

She has run four marathons to date, continuing to improve year on year.

She finished her first marathon in 3:21:00 in Barcelona in March 2016 and two year later set her personal best in October 2018 at the Dublin marathon, 3:09:52, and 18th in her age category.

In July Niamh ran a great new 10 mile pb of 68:49 in Edenderry, shaving off over three minutes from her previous best and finished very well placed as 5th female in her age group.

With work and home commitments (Niamh is a mother with a 2 ½ year old son) Niamh does her training early morning along the canal in Ballymahon.

She is a regular on the Sunday morning long run regularly meeting up with several other Senior members to encourage each other.

There was a group of family and friends waiting to cheer for Niamh at the Longford marathon finish line, so crossing the line was her main focus on the day. Running through the tape and winning the ladies race in a time of 3:12.32 was definitely a dream come true and all the more special on home ground.

* The 2019 Ganly’s Longford Sports Star Awards will be presented at a gala presentation dinner on Friday, November 29, at 8pm in The Longford Arms Hotel.



