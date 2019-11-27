Ganly’s Longford Sports Star Awards 2019: High jump record holder Nelvin Appiah is Junior Sportsperson of the Year

The Junior Sportsperson of the Year Nelvin Appiah is continually raising the bar and he enjoyed a massively successful 2019 season.

Also read: Overall 2019 Ganly’s Longford Sports Star of the Year will be revealed at Friday’s gala awards

How’s this for progress: Nelvin soared over the bar at 2.10m for gold and a thrilling new personal best at the All-Ireland Schools Track & Field Championships in Tullamore to end his Moyne Community School athletics career. It was his 2nd year in a row to be crowned All-Ireland Schools High Jump Champion. His progress over the years: in 2016 he won silver, 1.85m, in 2017 he won Bronze, 1.90m, in 2018 he won gold and set a new CBP (Championship Best Performance) at 2.02m, and then in 2019 took the Gold at 2.10m.

At the Athletics Ireland National Indoor Championships in March, Nelvin won Gold in U19 High Jump 2.05m; Silver in U19 Men’s 60m, 6.97 sec. The 2.05m jump put Nelvin in 2nd place on the AI 2019 Top Indoor Performances List.

In June, Nelvin received the Padraig Griffin Perpetual Cup as he was selected Outstanding Senior Male Athlete for the year 2018\2019 by the Connacht Schools Athletics Association for his All-Ireland performance in High Jump clearing the bar at 2.10m.

Other highlights of Nelvin's schools athletics career include 4 juvenile International caps competing at both Schools International Championships (SIAB) and the Celtic Games.

At the Western Region Provincial Outdoor Championships at Sligo IT, Nelvin won gold in all three of his events: high jump, 100m and 400m.

Just five days after completing his leaving cert, Nelvin made his senior international high jump debut and became Longford’s first senior Irish international in 30-years as he travelled to Minsk, Belarus for the second European Games, organised by the European Olympic Council.

* The 2019 Ganly’s Longford Sports Star Awards will be presented at a gala presentation dinner on Friday, November 29, at 8pm in The Longford Arms Hotel.



Tickets for the Ganly’s Longford Sport Star Awards, costing €35, are on sale and they can be purchased at reception in the Longford Leader office, telephone 043 33 45241.