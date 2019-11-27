Ganly’s Longford Sports Star Awards 2019: Community Games stalwart Patsy Kenny is Hall of Fame winner

The 2019 Hall of Fame inductee, Patsy Kenny, Life President of Longford Community Games, certainly needs no introduction.

Also read: Overall 2019 Ganly’s Longford Sports Star of the Year will be revealed at Friday’s gala awards

Endless Possibilities is a slogan used to promote Community Games to a national audience and for the best part of five decades, Patsy has dedicated herself to providing the young people of Longford with the means and the opportunity to explore these possibilities and utilise their leisure time in a healthy and productive way.

The Community Games national movement was founded in 1967 and it is most apt that Patsy Kenny is the Life President of Longford Community Games as she has been a great champion of the movement over the years.

She first became involved with her local Clonbroney area, but soon her organisational skills were sought out by the county executive.

She was soon installed as county secretary and also served as PRO. She is held in very high regard at national level and previously served as NEC delegate and is a National Patron of the organisation.

The Community Games organisation is child-centred and the focus is on participation rather than winning. Children take part in friendly rivalry, in a fun and healthy way.

70% of children aged from 6 to 16 in Longford participated in Community Games activities in 2019 and that is a huge tribute to the work of committed volunteers like Patsy Kenny.

Never one to stand back from a challenge or when there was work to be done, Patsy has been one of the great promoters of the Community Games cause in Co Longford and she has enriched the organisation through her involvement.

She represented the sense of community, voluntary service and love of one's local community – all the vital attributes that help make the Community Games the wonderful movement that it is today in Co Longford.

* The 2019 Ganly’s Longford Sports Star Awards will be presented at a gala presentation dinner on Friday, November 29, at 8pm in The Longford Arms Hotel.



Tickets for the Ganly’s Longford Sport Star Awards, costing €35, are on sale and they can be purchased at reception in the Longford Leader office, telephone 043 33 45241.