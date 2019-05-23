At a glance: The 11 candidates battling it out for a seat in the Granard municipal district

There are five seats up for grabs in Granard Municipal District in Friday's local elections and there are eleven hopefuls in the field.

Granard MD has lost a seat following a boundary review shake-up and five years ago it elected six councillors.

Just three of the six councillors elected in 2014 are seeking re-election Paraic Brady & Micheál Carrigy (FG) and PJ Reilly (FF).

Two outgoing FF councillors, Luie McEntire and Martin Mulleady, are retiring from local politics, while the sixth outgoing representative from this area, Gerry Hagan (FG), who was co-opted when John Duffy stepped aside, is running for election in the Longford municipal district.

So with three sitting councillors in the race and five seats available, all eyes will be on Granard as it will elect at least two new faces.



You can follow all the election counting, news and views on our Longford Leader: Elections 2019 Live blog

Granard Municipal District (11 candidates, 5 seats)



* Paraic Brady (Fine Gael)

* Micheál Carrigy (Fine Gael)

Victor Connell (Fianna Fáil)

Amanda Duffy (Fianna Fáil)

Gace Kearney (Independent)

Frank Kilbride (Fine Gael)

Mark Maguire (Sinn Féin)

Turlough Pott McGovern (Independent)

Joe Murphy (Fianna Fáil)

Garry Murtagh (Fine Gael)

* PJ Reilly (Fianna Fáil)

* denotes outgoing councillor

Also read: Granard could prove key to council control

Also read: At a glance: The 16 candidates battling it out for a seat in the Longford municipal district

Also read: At a glance: The 12 candidates battling it out for a seat in the Ballymahon municipal district