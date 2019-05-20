Granard MD election Profiles: ‘Pott’ vows to be a strong voice for Granard

Independent Turlough 'Pott' McGovern says he threw his hat into the Granard Municipal District election ring because he feels it is time for a real change at local level and he is the best man to do it.

A well known community representative, who has worn the Longford jersey in GAA and rugby, Turlough is one of two independents attempting to break the FG / FF stranglehold in Granard MD. The Granard farmer has supported many local community groups through taking part in numerous fundraisers and through his ‘ever-improving MC skills’.

Turlough explained, “I support the need for appropriate housing, services and facilities for everyone. In addition to this, I recognise the need for continued support for local farmers, rural publicans and small businesses who are struggling in north Longford.”

He added, “Longford is a great county and I am very proud to be born and bred in it. However, it is lacking development investment and youth initiatives as well as weak broadband connections and inadequate water supplies, plus a lack of awareness of elderly and vulnerable people living in isolation.”

If elected, Turlough said he will be making his voice heard and working to secure investment for north Longford.