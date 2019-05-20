Granard MD election Profiles: ‘Pott’ vows to be a strong voice for Granard
Independent candidate Turlough McGovern
Independent Turlough 'Pott' McGovern says he threw his hat into the Granard Municipal District election ring because he feels it is time for a real change at local level and he is the best man to do it.
A well known community representative, who has worn the Longford jersey in GAA and rugby, Turlough is one of two independents attempting to break the FG / FF stranglehold in Granard MD. The Granard farmer has supported many local community groups through taking part in numerous fundraisers and through his ‘ever-improving MC skills’.
Turlough explained, “I support the need for appropriate housing, services and facilities for everyone. In addition to this, I recognise the need for continued support for local farmers, rural publicans and small businesses who are struggling in north Longford.”
He added, “Longford is a great county and I am very proud to be born and bred in it. However, it is lacking development investment and youth initiatives as well as weak broadband connections and inadequate water supplies, plus a lack of awareness of elderly and vulnerable people living in isolation.”
If elected, Turlough said he will be making his voice heard and working to secure investment for north Longford.
