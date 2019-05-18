Longford County Councillor Micheál Carrigy talks up proven track record

Having topped the poll in the Granard Municipal District last time out, the Ballinalee postmaster is looking to replicate that in just over a week's time.

Community involvement is one area the father of three has a strong involvment in. As chairperson of several committees and membership of several local bodies ranging from GAA to regeneration, he has a long line of priority areas already marked in for 2019 and beyond.

They include working with community groups to maximise funding from central government, increased investment in roads, rural transport and broadband.

And that's before the likes of improving civic, recreational, leisure as well as developing community CCTV and supporting the agri-food alongside Longford's ongoing regeneration plans are even considered.

“I am passionate about our community, our area and its potential,” he said, as he referenced his 25 year long association in working in all aspects of community life.

“I have worked alongside many communities and organisations to ensure they get the funding required to continue to have services available to both young and old including playgrounds, sporting facilities, schools, local transport links, youth groups and active retirement groups,” he said.