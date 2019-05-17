Granard MD Election profiles: PJ Reilly puts parking and housing at the top of his election agenda

A former pig farmer, PJ Reilly hails from Abbeylara and was first elected in 2004.

The Fianna Fáil candidate has been a member of the party since 1974 and previously served as Fianna Fáil Cumann for Abbeylara. He also held the role of Granard Comhairle Ceantair Chairperson. Husband to Fiona, PJ also held the roles of Cathaoirleach of the Granard Municipal District and Granard Town Council Mayor from 2011-2012. A member of Fianna Fáil since 1974, he served as secretary of Abbeylara’s Fianna Fáil Cumann.

A former student of Ardscoil Phádraig in Granard, PJ will focus his efforts on the development of a car park in the town of Granard if elected, something he feels is badly needed.

“One of the things on the top of my priority list would be to establish a proper car park for the town of Granard, because it is badly needed. Parking is a seriously difficult issue in Granard at the moment,” he told the Leader.

PJ will also seek to help solve the housing crisis in the area and hopes to help secure a bigger premises for Lus na Gréine, to enable them to continue their excellent work.

“There is also a scarcity of housing. There is a long waiting list for social housing in the community and that needs to be addressed as well,” PJ concluded.

