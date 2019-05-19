Granard Municipal District candidate Grace Kearney to lobby for fairer rates for businesses

The candidacy of Grace Kearney has been endorsed by the Independent trio of Minister of State Kevin ‘Boxer’ Moran TD and outgoing councillors Gerry Warnock (Longford MD) and Mark Casey (Ballymahon MD), and she is bidding to win one of the five seats on offer in Granard Municipal District.

In an area dominated by the main parties, Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil, it will be fascinating to see how the two declared independent candidates fare out.

Employed as the manager of Bridgeways Family Resource Centre in Ballymahon, Grace said that she has experienced the many difficulties facing communities and she pledges to be a strong, honest, transparent and independent voice.

She explained that based on first hand experience from the family business (Kearney’s Petrol Station), she knows the difficulties facing small businesses and that she will be a strong voice on issues affecting rural communities.

A qualified community & youth worker, and the holder of a psychology degree, Grace pointed out that voluntary committees are the heartbeat of the community and she will support them wholeheartedly.

Grace wants the Granard area to be actively promoted as a tourist hub, and if elected, she will strive to review the business rates and lobby on behalf of businesses for fairer rates.