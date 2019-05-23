At a glance: The 16 candidates battling it out for a seat in the Longford municipal district

There are seven seats on offer in Longford Municipal District in Friday's local elections and there are 16 candidates in the race.



Longford MD elected six councillors at the last local election in 2014 but following a boundary review recommendation the number of seats available has increased to seven, with Granard Municipal losing out on a seat, decreasing from six to five seats.

John Browne & Peggy Nolan (FG), Seamus Butler & Padraig Loughrey (FF), Gerry Warnock & Mae Sexton (Ind) were the six elected five years ago. Padraig Loughrey resigned his seat owing to work commitments and was replaced by Joe Flaherty, who is contesting his first election.



FG's Gerry Hagan, who was also co-opted on to Longford County Council to fill the seat vacated by John Duffy in Granard Municipal District, is contesting Friday's election in the Longford Municipal District. Thereby, leaving seven outgoing councillors in the field of sixteen.

Longford Municipal District (16 candidates, 7 seats)



Uruemu Adejinmi (Fianna Fáil)

George Breaden (Independent)

* John Browne (Fine Gael)

* Seamus Butler (Fianna Fáil)

Gerard Cooney (Fine Gael)

* Joe Flaherty (Fianna Fáil)

Seamus Gallagher (Independent)

* Gerry Hagan (Fine Gael)

Tena Keown (Sinn Féin)

Martin Monaghan (Fianna Fáil)

* Peggy Nolan (Fine Gael)

Julia O'Reilly (Independent)

Tony Reilly (Independent)

* Mae Sexton (Independent)

Barbara Smyth (People Before Profit)

* Gerry Warnock (Independent)

* denotes sitting councillor

