At a glance: The 12 candidates battling it out for a seat in the Ballymahon municipal district

There are 12 candidates bidding to win one of the six seats on offer in Ballymahon Municipal District in Friday's local elections.

The six outgoing sitting councillors are bidding to retain their seats.

You can follow all the election counting, news and views on our Longford Leader: Elections 2019 Live blog

Ballymahon Municipal District (12 candidates, 6 seats)



* Mick Cahill (Fianna Fáil)

* Mark Casey (Independent)

Brigid Duffy (Fianna Fáil)

* Gerard Farrell (Fine Gael)

John Kenny (Fianna Fáil)

Charlie McMonagle (Independent)

Tony Moran (Independent)

* Colm Murray (Fine Gael)

* Pat O'Toole (Fianna Fáil)

* Paul Ross (Fine Gael)

Geraldine Ryan (Sinn Féin)

PJ Walsh (Independent)

* denotes sitting councillor

Also read: Newcomers will struggle to take Ballymahon seats in upcoming elections

Also read: At a glance: The 16 candidates battling it out for a seat in the Longford municipal district

Also read: At a glance: The 11 candidates battling it out for a seat in the Granard municipal district