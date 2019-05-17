Ballymahon MD Election Profiles: Paul Ross, a voice for young families and farmers

Paul was first elected in 2014 and has proven himself a very hard working councillor with a record of delivering for his constituents.

As a father of two young children, he understands the pressure that families are under and wants to ensure that young families have a voice on the Council. Paul is the only farmer contesting the local elections in the Ballymahon area and wants to make sure that farmers get the best deal from the new CAP scheme and a fair price for their products. He also want to encourage agri-tourism in the county and encourage farm business to develop.

His key priorities are to see more investment brought to Longford, the regeneration of our rural towns, high speed broadband for everyone and the development of affordable housing. He has also long campaigned for additional garda for the area and a clamp down on anti social behaviour.

Paul, who is currently Cathaoirleach of the Ballymahon MD has had a direct involvement in a large number of community projects and has a long list of projects he'd like to see finished within 12 months if re-elected.

Among these are the completion of Edgeworths- town Community Library, Edgeworthstown Digital Hub, Legan Community Walkway, and the White Bridge at Newcastle Forest to name a few.