Longford local election hopeful Tony Moran rhymes out ambitious blueprint

Community pride and its future development are what drives Tony Moran as he looks to take one of Longford County Council's 18 seats next week.

The pleasant and unassuming Kenagh man is putting his name forward as an Independent, something he is hoping proves a hit with voters.

The former Ballymahon Vocational School student and long serving Kenagh community employment supervisor is certainly well placed to knowing what drives and makes local communities tick.

Having worked on a variety of projects covering the likes of Kenagh, Newtowncashel, Derryhaun and Moydow, Tony has also been a mainstay in working alongside a range of other groups in the locality.

Among those has included a successful spell as voluntary PRO of the Irish Wheelchair Association Longford Branch.

And it's largely as a result of those activities which Tony hopes to act as a voice for the likes of carers, home help and resource centre staff.

A key component behind his rationale for putting his name on next May's ballot sheet comes largely as a result of questions surrounding burial ground issues at the local Kilcommock Cemetery.

Tony also hopes to address long rural broadband, the proper maintenance of rural roads and signage as well as access additional funding for local voluntary groups.