Ballymahon MD Election Profiles: Colm Murray investing in local groups and amenities

The youngest member of Longford County Council, Colm Murray is 32 years old and has been a member of the council since 2013.

Hailing from Curraghmore, on the border of Kenagh and Moydow, Colm was educated at Ballymahon VS and obtained a B.Tech (Ed) and MSc from the University of Limerick. He now works at AIT and is involved in a number of voluntary organisations in the community. Currently, he is the Development Officer with Longford GAA.

He is also a member of the Economic SPC and served as Chair and Vice Chair of the local Community Development Committee.

He has been instrumental in the formation of the Local Development Strategy, Local Economic and Community Plan and the rollout of LEADER Funding.

If re-elected, Colm's priorities include increased funding for community facilities and groups; introduction of affordable housing schemes; and provision of serviced sites for enterprise development.

He also hopes to tackle the issue of rural isolation, support further job creation in the south Longford area, further develop the broadband network in south Longford, and support continued investment in local roads.

He also hopes to increase investment in community groups and amenities.