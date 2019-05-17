Ballymahon MD Election Profiles: Industrial park is vital for Ballymahon, says Cllr Pat O'Toole

Former CEO of St Christopher’s Services and a former inter-county GAA referee, Pat O’Toole claimed a council seat for Fianna Fáil in the Ballymahon Municipal District after he secured 671 first preference votes in the 2014 local election.

Pat is seeking re-election and he says that he is doing so in order to continue to serve the people of Ballymahon/Forgney and its environs as he has done for the past five years.

Describing himself as ‘the voice of experience, knowledge and common sense’, one of Pat’s key campaign points is to push for the provision of an industrial park in Ballymahon as quickly as possible to accommodate the number of new businesses who wish to locate in the town.

Housing is a nationwide issue and Pat believes a council development of 25/30 houses of an affordable, social and older person mix is required in Ballymahon.

He added, “As the sewerage system is at maximum capacity I have commenced negotiations with Irish Water for an upgrade and expansion of the current plant on the Thomond Road, while also seeking a site to relocate Ballymahon Fire Station.”

Pat also highlighted how he is working with the County Council and Gas Networks Ireland to extend the natural gas pipeline.