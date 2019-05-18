Sitting Longford County Councillor Paraic Brady pledges to fight for his fellow farmers

A resident of Drumlish in Co Longford, Paraic splits his time between farming duties and life as a part-time builder. A father of three, Paraic has also had a significant involvement in Longford GAA through the years.

In a playing capacity, he won three Senior championship medals with local club Fr manning Gaels and he also played on the Longford county team in the O’Byrne Cup in the year 2000. This is not where Paraic’s involvement ends either, as he has also been involved in the training of many under-age teams for St Vincent’s.

Paraic was involved in the sourcing of funding to help alleviate the flooding difficulties in Ballinamuck/Drumlish in recent times, while he has also been very vocal in his concerns over the bridge going to Ballinamuck and the need for new lighting on the Hill road in Drumlish.

Padraic is a local man through and through and even recently assisted local gardaí in the apprehension of a youth pushing drugs in the area.



Paraic is also very vocal in issues affecting farmers, no more so than during the fodder crisis of 2018. Brady served as cathaoirleach of the Granard MD for a one-year spell up until July 2016.