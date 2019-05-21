Granard MD Election Profiles: Murtagh to help stop the decline of rural Longford

43-year-old father of two Garry Murtagh lives in Dromard with his wife, Lorraine, and two kids.

He worked in the construction industry for 20 years until the recession struck and, in 2011, he gained employment with Longford Community Resources Clg (LCRL), while completing a BA in Community Development & Business Enterprise.

Garry now co-ordinates the Tús initiative in Co Longford for LCRL, which supports an extensive range of community groups and individuals and helps to deliver vital services throughout the county, such as Village Enhancement Projects, Social Care and Charity Organisation Initiatives.

He is also a Director of Leebeen Park, Chairperson of the Colmcille Area Development Group and an active volunteer with various charitable organisations. He has also represented Longford and Colmcille on the field at all levels in the GAA.

If elected, Garry hopes to help stem the demise of rural Longford; procure additional supports for people with disabilities, the elderly and youth; promote mental health & wellbeing.

He also hopes to lobby for road improvements, rural transport, broadband for rural Longford, while promoting tourism and jobs in the county and the preservation of the environment, and striving for better supports for local farmers.