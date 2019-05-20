Granard MD election profiles: Aughnacliffe candidate not afraid of hard work

Sinn Féin is without representation on Longford County Council and Aughnacliffe’s Mark Maguire is one of three candidates county wide aiming to secure a breakthrough for Mary Lou McDonald’s party on May 24.

A farmer and plasterer by trade, Mark, said he will be campaigning for greater support and help for older people living in their own homes; greater opportunities and training for young people; a fair deal for farmers and a proper price for beef; tackling rural isolation and the provision of rural transport; and providing broadband to rural Ireland.

Proclaiming himself as ‘the youngest candidate in county Longford’, Mark suggested that ‘people of all ages are looking for younger more energetic and hard working candidates to lobby and work on their behalf’. He revealed that he was approached to contest the local election in 2014 but family and work commitments prevented him from doing so.

A strong opponent of carbon tax, the only male SF candidate running in Longford, said that if he is elected he will not be returning to the building sites.

“I will be treating the job as my full time employment and I believe that's the way it should be. I am not shy or afraid of hard work and love helping people.”

Also read: Longford bids farewell to the 'ingenious' Eugene McGee