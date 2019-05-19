Granard Municipal District candidate Victor Connell looking to make Longford more accessible for all

Employed as a counsellor / psychotherapist, first-time Fianna Fáil candidate in the five-seat Granard Municipal District, Victor Connell said one of his reasons for seeking election is to raise as much awareness around mental health as he possibly can.

“We have got to be proactive rather than reactive and start bringing the help closer to the people and make it easier to access,” explained Victor.

The Killoe man also wants to be a voice for people who are disabled or disadvantaged in some way.

“I also want to raise the standards of accessibility within the region for all people i.e parents with buggies, wheelchair users etc.

“Being in a wheelchair gives me that unique view so it’s not only a box ticking exercise. I will strive to make Longford a more accessible and inclusive place for all to live.”

Victor believes tourism in north Longford needs to be addressed and promoted, and that universal accessibility needs to be more to the forefront.

He pointed out, “Physical and mental health issues need to be raised with more education around it and more services available.

These need to start with the youth and my hope is to introduce mindfulness into all national schools in the area.”

Victor says that, if elected, he will work hard to improve north Longford for the people that live there.