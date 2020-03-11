Covid-19 chaos? Longford events cancelled and restricted for health reasons

Social events, businesses and services are all being affected by the coronavirus - arrangements are being made in an attempt to prevent the spread of the virus.

Below you'll find a comprehensive list of services and events that are cancelled/closed/restricted.

Please get in touch to let us know if you have to cancel an event and we will share that information with our readers: newsroom@longfordleader.ie

Events Cancelled or Postponed

* The biggest victims of cancellations so far have been St Patrick's Day Parades across the county. All parades have been cancelled. For more, click here.

* Make-A-Wish Ireland have reluctantly cancelled their on street collections this Friday. Read more here.

* For Public Health reasons, a public meeting for Heartlands Heritage to promote the Shannon corridor meeting on March 12 8pm in the Great National Creggan Court Hotel, Athlone N37 YW25 has been postponed till further notice

* The Irish Cancer Society (ICS) has cancelled all Daffodil Day street collections including those in Longford. Read more here.

* A night with Mary Byrne, which was due to take place in the Longford Arms next week has been postponed to later in the year.

* The annual Ballymahon Tidy Towns table quiz, which was due to take place tomorrow evening has been postponed to later in the year.

* Based on HSE advice on the protection of vulnerable people and to keep our staff and volunteers safe, The Alzheimer Society of Ireland have decided to postpone all Alzheimer Cafe and Social Club meetings until further notice.

Restrictions

* Some churches are introducing changes to practices to limit the spread of the virus. For more, click here.

* All nursing homes now have visiting restrictions. Click here for a statement from Nursing Homes Ireland.

* Longford Omniplex Cinema has announced that after a thorough risk assessment and analysis of the global cinema market, they will implement ‘In-Cinema Seat Separation’ as part of their measures to encourage effective Social Distancing in cinemas. Read more on this here.