Brave Giant gig in New York for St Christopher's cancelled due to Covid-19
St Christopher's Services in Longford is to hold its AGM next Tuesday (November 12)
The Brave Giant gig, which was due to take place at The Chelsea Bell in New York this weekend has been cancelled due to the escalation of the coronavirus situation, St Christopher's has announced.
There was a full schedule of Longford events planned in New York over St Patrick's Weekend but all have been cancelled.
