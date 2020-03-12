BREAKING | Longford v Derry off on Sunday as GAA confirm suspension of all activities due to coronavirus containment

The GAA have confirmed that all GAA club activity has been suspended until Sunday March 29.

In a joint statement this afternoon, the GAA, Ladies Gaelic Football Association, Camogie and Colleges have cancelled all activity until the end of March due to the coronavirus.

The full statement reads:

"In light of this morning’s Government announcement, the GAA, An Cumann Camógaíochta and the Ladies Gaelic Football Association have decided to suspend all activity at club, inter-county and educational levels until March 29 (inclusive) from midnight.

This is to include all games, training and team gatherings at all ages and all grades.

We will continue to liaise with Government officials and review the situation between now and the end of the month, assessing the impact of these measures on our competitions.



In the meantime, the Association is encouraging all members to continue to follow the guidelines which have been provided by the health authorities."