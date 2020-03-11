Longford Daffodil Day street collections cancelled by Irish Cancer Society over threat of coronavirus

The Irish Cancer Society (ICS) has cancelled all Daffodil Day street collections including those in Longford.

Longford collections were due to take place in several towns including Longford town, Granard, Ballymahon, Lanesboro and Edgeworthstown.

Daffodil Day is the society's biggest fundraisers. It was scheduled to take place on March 27 with the support of thousands of volunteers around the country. Funds raised from this annual event go towards supporting cancer patients and their loved ones by providing free advice and support, as well as by funding life-saving cancer research.

CEO Averil Power said: “We have made this decision to protect the health and well-being of our patients, volunteers and supporters.

“We also want to focus all our energies on providing cancer patients and their families with the information, advice and support they need at this time.”

She said that the fundraiser brings in about €4 million towards their €20 million costs each year.

Anyone who would like to make a donation can do so by clicking here

Alternatively, you can text CANCER to 50300 to donate €4.

Many workplaces and retail outlets in Longford will also have Daffodil Day items for sale in aid of the Irish Cancer Society.

