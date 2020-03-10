Get information about coronavirus from health experts not social media warns Longford doctor

There are plenty of rumours about coronavirus on social media that are causing upset among the community but it is vitally important to get the expert and official information via www.hse.ie, according Dr Padraig McGarry, Longford GP and President of the Irish Medical Organisation.

“I have to stress, for your proper information, go to hse.ie for clear, expert information coming from the experts,” he said.

“There are too many people on social media giving opinions, but not informed opinions.

“People who might not be computer-savvy should get their children or grandchildren to show them the official information on their computers or their tablets to put their minds at ease.”

But the most important thing is not to believe everything on social media, he said.

“There are people out there who, without thinking, say things that are not true. I think people who are high profile tend to feel like they need to say something, but often others can take what they say as gospel,” said Dr McGarry.

“The information and advice from the HSE expert group will change with circumstances. The advice we receive today might not be the same tomorrow but it is still the expert advice. These are health experts looking at what’s happening around the world and learning from what has happened and coming up with expert advice.”