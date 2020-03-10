Longford Omniplex cinema to ban movie goers sitting together as part of Covid-19 / coronavirus action plan

Longford Omniplex Cinemas have announced that after a thorough risk assessment and analysis of the global cinema market, they will implement ‘In-Cinema Seat Separation’ as part of their measures to encourage effective Social Distancing in cinemas.

Also read: 'No advice to close Longford schools' from Department of Education

Other measures include Self-Scanning of Tickets, increased Cleaning Regimes and Hand Sanitising Stations in every cinema foyer.

In-Cinema Seat Separation is the cornerstone of the plan, whereby every second cinema seat will be unoccupied in a checker board pattern.

Also read: Churches introduce changes to practices and parades cancelled in Longford amid Covid-19 concerns

Mark Anderson, Director of Omniplex Cinemas said: "In-Cinema Seat Separation will give a one-metre separation between each guest, as recommended by the World Health Organisation (WHO) for social distancing.

"By reducing our capacity by 50% we hope to give cinema goers peace of mind when attending the movies."

Fully Irish owned by the Anderson family, Omniplex is the largest cinema chain on the island of Ireland, with over 245 screens in 32 locations.

WATCH | HSE Coronavirus hand washing tips