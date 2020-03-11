Dream St Patrick's weekend New York trip for Longford St Christopher's service users postponed owing to Covid-19 risk

A dream trip to New York for the St Patrick's Day and weekend celebrations for service users from St Christopher's Services Longford has been postponed owing to Covid-19 risk.



St Christopher's Services CEO Derek Scanlon posted on Facebook earlier today and explained:



"Due to the heightened risk associated with the COVID-19 virus we have made a decision following extensive consultation with Public Health Officials in Ireland and the US to postpone the Service User's trip to New York.

"It would be hoped to have the trip take place at the same time next year or earlier assuming this COVID-19 situation has calmed down by then.

"I would sincerely like to thank everyone for their kind and generous donations. I hope that you understand our position and we will refund any donations made if people request that. If you do not require a refund we will hold the funds for the rescheduled trip."

