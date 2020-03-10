Clock winds down to Longford St Christopher's New York fundraiser

St Christopher’s Services is a disability charity and takes care of adults and children with intellectual disabilities.

They currently care for approximately 160 adults and children and provide day, full time residential and respite services to their service users.

St Christopher’s operates as a charity part funded by the Health Service Executive and it must raise the balance of funds required for their service through fundraising.

On Saturday, March 14, Longford band, Brave Giant will play in The Chelsea Bell in Manhattan, New York with funds raised going directly to St Christopher’s.

To coincide with this fundraiser St Christopher’s are bringing six of their service users to New York at the same time to showcase their art and drama talents and to benefit from the atmosphere around the St Patrick’s Day parade in the city.

St Christopher’s are also linking with a similar service - ACLD (www.acld.org) - while there to share information and ideas and hopefully to create a longer term partnership.

This is a once in a lifetime opportunity for St Christopher’s service users that are travelling. For all service users this will be their first time in the USA and a once in a lifetime trip.

St Christopher’s have set up a GoFundMe page (St Christopher’s New York Fundraiser) as a general fundraising page but also to ensure that the service users will have a comfortable and enjoyable experience on their great adventure.

CEO Derek Scanlon says everyone at St Christopher’s ‘would be delighted if you could provide any financial assistance to us at all at any level’.