IRFU confirm all rugby activity is suspended

The Irish Rugby Football Union, together with Connacht, Leinster, Munster and Ulster Rugby, have announced the suspension of all Domestic Rugby activity from 6pm this evening March 12 until March 29 (inclusive), in response to the latest Government advice on the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Future Domestic Rugby activity will be reviewed in line with Government advice.

Training and Playing:

All Rugby activities across Clubs and Schools, from minis to adult rugby, must now cease.

Clubhouse Operations:

While Rugby Clubs may wish to continue to operate facilities such as bars and function rooms, they must observe Government restrictions in relation to the number of people that may attend indoor (no more than 100 people) and outdoor (no more than 500 people) events.

Impact on fixtures of note:

We will work with clubs and schools to rearrange fixtures, such as the Schools Cup finals.

Professional Game:

Updates, when available, in relation to the professional game will come from tournament organisers.