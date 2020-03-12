An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar announces new measures for Ireland

An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has just announced a range of new restrictions for Ireland in light of the current Covid-19 pandemic.

From 6pm this evening until March 29, the following restrictions will be in place:

Schools, college and childcare facilities will close from tomorrow

Cultural institutions will close

Indoor gatherings of more than 100 people and outdoor gatherings of over 500 people should be cancelled

You should continue to work, but if possible, work from home, and lunch breaks should be staggered

Shops will remain open

Restaurants and other businesses can stay open but should implement social distancing

Social interactions should be reduced as much as possible

Wash your hands

Seek medical advice if you develop symptoms

There will be a Cabinet meeting later today and the government will deploy all resources, human and financial, to tackle this crisis.

The Taoiseach added that emphasis should be placed on helping healthcare workers so that they can help those who need the help the most.

He said that while this news will come as "a shock" and "lead to major changes in the way we live our lives" but, by acting together we can save lives. Our economy will suffer, he added, but it will bounce back and "in time, our lives will go back to normal".

"We have overcome many trials in the past with our determination and spirit and we will prevail," he concluded.