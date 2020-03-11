Ballymahon tractor run postponed due to Covid-19 concerns

Organisers behind the Ballymahon tractor run in aid of the Ballymahon Daycare centre have announced it’s postponement due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

The fundraiser tractor run was due to take place on Sunday April 19, however, in the interest of health and safety and to help do their bit to prevent the spread of the virus, it was decided that postponing the run was the best option.

Also read: Organisers of Ballymahon tractor run seek volunteers for 2020

Organisers posted: “The fundraising committee along with Breda have agreed to postpone our tractor run.

“We will keep an eye on HSE recommendations and plan our new date.”

Also read: Get information about coronavirus from health experts not social media warns Longford doctor