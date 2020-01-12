Organisers of Ballymahon tractor run seek volunteers for 2020

On the back of what was a great year fundraising-wise for Ballymahon Daycare centre, they have revealed that they plan to host their second ever fundraiser tractor run later this year.

Last April saw the team organise their maiden tractor run, with over 125 tractors of all shapes, sizes and colours participating on the day, and Longford Rose Marie Brady officially opening the run.

Their efforts led to the raising of over €11,000 for Ballymahon Day Care centre, which enabled them to carry out and complete work at the centre to bring it up to a high standard.

The team behind the first ever tractor run have now revealed that the second instalment will take place this coming April 19th. As the centre only receives approximately 60% of its required funding from government agencies, with the remaining 40% to be made up through fundraisers, the second annual run is being held in aid of Ballymahon Day Care centre. Any funds raised will be used to help fund the day-to-day running of the centre.

The team behind the tractor run are always seeking extra sets of helping hands, with anyone interested in helping out with the selling of raffle tickets asked to contact Darren on 086-1704394. Anyone looking to volunteer in the day care centre itself can contact Breda in the centre. The deadline for sponsors to come on board is January 19th.

Organisers posted, “If you'd like to do something positive in 2020, why not become a volunteer in the centre, contact Breda in the centre.

“Or if you can help us with selling a book or two of raffle tickets when our tractor run is on contact Darren on 0861704394.”

