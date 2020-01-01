PICTURES | Festive fun at Longford's Goal Mile run on Christmas day

On a beautiful Christmas morning the Goal ‘hardy annuals’ gathered as usual at Connolly Barracks to run the Goal mile.

The mix of people included the sprinters, the fun runners and the walkers, many togged out in Christmas red and white adding to the traditional atmosphere.

Competition among the keen runners was typically high with the lead changing three times between the Market Square and the end line.

Andrew Dalton, Niall Nerney, Patrick Farrell and Diarmuid Cooney were first home in that order, followed enthusiastically by all the other ‘milers’.

It was a fun start to Christmas Day and the warm generosity of all the participants was plain to see.