Have your say on proposed Longford road closure

Time is running out for members of the public to have their say on a proposed Longford road closure.

Longford County Council proposes to close the N63 Ballymacormack to Lanesboro at Barnacor/Cloonfore from Monday, October 4 to Friday, October 8 and from Monday, October 11 to Friday, October 15.

The hours of closure are from 8am to 6pm.

Cahill makes 'urgent' Colehill-Abbeyshrule junction plea Local authority officials have been urged to undertake swift remedial works on the walls of a bridge at a busy south Longford junction.

The proposed detour route is: From Longford: Traffic to divert at Ballymacormack. Take the R397 to Terlicken via Kenagh. Turn right and take R392 to Lanesboro.

From Lanesboro: Traffic to divert at Lanesboro. Take the R392 to Terlicken. Turn left and take the R397 to Ballymacormack.

Traffic exiting Longford along the N63 will be permitted local access to Killashee village.



Traffic exiting Lanesboro will be unable to access Killashee along the N63 during hours of closure.



This closure is to facilitate Pavement Improvement Works on the N63 Longford between Barnacor and Cloonfore.



Any person wishing to make a submission in relation to the proposed temporary road closure must lodge the submission, in writing, to Longford County Council not later than 12 noon on Wednesday, September 15.

