Longford Leader gallery: Club Longford GAA Golf Classic

Club Longford, the county’s official GAA supporters’ club, held a fundraising Golf Classic at Longford Golf Club on Friday & Saturday, August 27 & 28.
The event’s principal sponsor was Michael Brewster and family, a Longford-born investment banker who heads the Brewster Financial Strategies Group of Wells Fargo Advisors in New York.
Mr Connellan said, “Club Longford was formed just over two years ago by supporters of the Longford GAA Teams to raise funds to ensure that all our players and management teams have the best possible supports, facilities and services available to them to enable them to compete at the highest possible level in National Competitions.”
He added, “Covid 19 obviously meant that the income for Longford GAA was decimated – no gate receipts, no Punchestown and very significantly reduced subvention from Croke Park. With that in mind we recently, in co-operation with Longford County Board ran a Club Draw which generated a profit of €120,000. We intend now to expand significantly our ordinary membership.” If you'd like to join Club Longford, visit www.clublongford.ie
