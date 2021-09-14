Ireland West Airport welcomes new year round services to Manchester & Edinburgh with Ryanair

Ireland West Airport has welcomed the launch by Ryanair of their two new services to Edinburgh and Manchester.

Both services will initially operate twice weekly and operate on a year round basis.

These new services will provide a major boost for the airport and the region as it restores critically important connectivity between the West of Ireland and Manchester and Edinburgh.

Ryanair now offer passengers a choice of 13 destinations across the UK and Europe to and from the airport in 2021.

The past week also also saw the return of Ryanair’s seasonal service to Milan, which commenced on Friday, and will now operate twice weekly all year round and further good news is the return of the East Midlands service on Friday, for the first time in almost nine months, which will be a welcome boost for users of the service.

Welcoming passengers from Edinburgh off the inaugural flight, Joe Gilmore, Managing Director, Ireland West Airport commented, “The airport are delighted to launch these two new services with Ryanair to Manchester and Edinburgh - two long standing services which the airport are thrilled to have been able to secure the return of.”

Mr Gilmore added, “We thank Ryanair for their continued unwavering support for the airport in expanding their route network during this challenging period. Following the continued successful roll out of the vaccination programmes, both here and in the UK, and the implementation of the EU Digital Covid Certificate, we are pleased to have seen a very strong recovery in passenger numbers for the month of August and the trends are looking positive for a busy winter season.”

Mr Gilmore concluded, “The addition by Ryanair of these two new services and the extension of both our Malaga and Milan services through the winter for the first time is very welcome and a strong vote of confidence by Ryanair in the airport.”

Ryanair’s Director of Commercial, Jason McGuinness said: “We are pleased to launch these two new routes from Ireland West Airport to Edinburgh & Manchester, flying twice weekly as part of our Irish Summer 2021 schedule.

“Mindful that Covid restrictions change regularly, customers can now book flights for a well-deserved break knowing that if they need to postpone or change their travel dates, they can do so up to two times with a zero-change fee until the end of October 2021.”

For airport information log onto www.irelandwestairport.com ; and for information on fares and to book flights log onto www.ryanair.com