Cahill makes 'urgent' Colehill-Abbeyshrule junction plea

Cllr Mick Cahill standing at the junction this afternoon
Local authority officials have been urged to undertake swift remedial works on the walls of a bridge at a busy south Longford junction.
Carrickedmond Councillor Mick Cahill has submitted a notice of motion to Longford County Council seeking out “remedial works” on the walls of a bridge on R399 as well as works to improve the sightline for vehicles intending to turn for Abbeyshrule from the Colehill direction onto L1105.
“We need to ensure works are done at this junction to increase visibility for the safety of both vehicles and the many pedestrians and cyclists who are increasingly using the area and surrounds," he said.
"It’s vital that this crossing gets attention. Currently cars crossing the road have very limited visibility as the road curves upwards and to the left at that point."
