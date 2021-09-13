Accomplished Longford team set for #Ploughing2021

Edgeworthstown ploughman Anthony Reynolds and his father Tom
A team of ten accomplished plough men and women will represent Longford at this year’s National Ploughing Championships.
The competition is due to take place behind closed gates this week, Wednesday, September 15 to Friday, September 17 in Ratheniska, Co Laois.
The Longford team comprises;
Special Horse Plough Class: Bernard Casey (Ohill)
Under 40 Horse Plough Class & Loy Digging Senior: Brian Casey (Ohill)
Loy Digging Senior & Junior: Matthew Connell (Ballymore)
Senior Horse Plough Class: Fiona Egan (Cloughan)
Under 21 Conventional Plough Class Junior: Daniel Haughey (Barne)
Farmerette Conventional Plough Class: Sinead Monaghan (Cranley)
Intermediate Conventional Plough Class: Sean Monaghan (Cranley)
Junior Conventional Plough Class A: Martin Reilly (Enaghan)
Senior Conventional Plough Class: Anthony Reynolds (Gneeve)
Under 28 Conventional Plough Class Junior: Andrew Stewart (Lyneen)
