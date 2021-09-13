Search

13/09/2021

Accomplished Longford team set for #Ploughing2021

Accomplished Longford team set for #Ploughing2021

Edgeworthstown ploughman Anthony Reynolds and his father Tom

Reporter:

Longford Leader reporter

Email:

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

A team of ten accomplished plough men and women will represent Longford at this year’s National Ploughing Championships.

The competition is due to take place behind closed gates this week, Wednesday, September 15 to Friday, September 17 in Ratheniska, Co Laois.

The Longford team comprises;

Special Horse Plough Class: Bernard Casey (Ohill)
Under 40 Horse Plough Class & Loy Digging Senior: Brian Casey (Ohill)
Loy Digging Senior & Junior: Matthew Connell (Ballymore)
Senior Horse Plough Class: Fiona Egan (Cloughan)
Under 21 Conventional Plough Class Junior: Daniel Haughey (Barne)
Farmerette Conventional Plough Class: Sinead Monaghan (Cranley)
Intermediate Conventional Plough Class: Sean Monaghan (Cranley)
Junior Conventional Plough Class A: Martin Reilly (Enaghan)
Senior Conventional Plough Class: Anthony Reynolds (Gneeve)
Under 28 Conventional Plough Class Junior: Andrew Stewart (Lyneen)

PROPERTY WATCH: Make a break for the countryside with this €75,000 doer-upper

Garth Brooks in talks to play three gigs in Croke Park

Lanesboro student poised to become first Ballyboro FC player capped for Ireland

Longford Leader gallery: Live & Local musical feast in Mullinalaghta and Edgeworthstown

The latest offering of Longford's Live & Local extravaganza took to the parishes of Mullinalaghta and Edgeworthstown to rapturous acclaim.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media