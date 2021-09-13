Search

13/09/2021

Lanesboro student poised to become first Ballyboro FC player capped for Ireland

A Lanesboro Community College student and former Ballyboro FC player, Christian Donlon, has been selected on the Republic of Ireland under 15 squad of 18 players who travel to Montenegro on Saturday next.

Ireland will play the host country in two international games on Tuesday and Thursday week.  

Christian hails from Cloontuskert and has long been regarded as an outstanding prospect. Christian played with Ballyboro FC at all age levels from under 6 to under 15. He moved to the Mayo League of Ireland under 14 team last year.

He has great athletic ability winning a gold medal for Roscommon in the under 12 100 metres in 2019, at the Community Games National Finals in Limerick. He previously won bronze at 200 metres in 2017. His outstanding football ability allied to his athleticism makes him an exciting prospect for the future.  

The fact that Christian has been selected on the national under 15 squad at 13 years of age is testament to his ability.

It will be a proud moment for Christian, his family, and Ballyboro FC when Christian dons the green jersey of Ireland. He will be the first player who has played for the club to be capped for Ireland. 

Christian is a student at Lanesboro Community College. He is an exceptional athlete in many disciplines and plays Gaelic football with St Faithleach’s and is a member of Lough Ree Athletic Club. 

We wish Christian success in those two internationals, and we are sure that he will be wearing that green jersey for many years to come at all levels to senior. 

Ballyboro FC posted in their club notes: "Next Sunday will be a momentous day for Christian Donlon as he departs Dublin Airport for Montenegro as part of the Irish international under 15 squad.

"It is a fantastic achievement for Christian to make the Irish under 15 squad at 13 years of age, and a very proud day for his family: his parents Carol and Marcelo, brother Eoin, and sisters Emma, Jade, and Mariana.

"Christian started his football career at Ballyboro and played for the club at all age levels from under 6 to under 15. The Irish under 15 team play two international games against Montenegro on Tuesday and Thursday week.

"The club is very proud of Christian and looks forward to seeing him do his country proud next week."

