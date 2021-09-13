Search

13/09/2021

Tailteann Games gold medal glory for Longford students

Aisling Lane (Mercy Ballymahon) and James Miney (Moyne CS) en-route to winning gold medals at the Irish Life Health Tailteann Schools' Inter-provincial Games at Morton Stadium

Two Longford students, Aisling Lane (Mercy Ballymahon) and James Miney (Moyne CS), both representing Connacht, captured gold medals at the Irish Life Health Tailteann Schools' Inter-provincial Games at Morton Stadium on Saturday. 

Aisling (Mullingar Harriers) triumphed in the Girl's 3000 metre Walk, while James (Annalee AC) emerged victorious in the Boy's 1500 metre Steeplechase. 

Aisling and James have also been selected to represent the Irish Schools Athletic Association Team at the upcoming SIAB Track and Field Championships taking place on Saturday, September 25 in Derbyshire, England.

The team will travel out on Friday, September 24 From Dublin T1 to Manchester on Ryanair Flight FR562 Departing Dublin Terminal 1 at 11.25 and arrive in  Manchester at 12.20 and return post event on the Saturday night from Birmingham to Dublin at 20.55 arriving back in Dublin at 21.55 (Terminal 1).

The venue for SIAB Track & Field is Moorways Stadium, Moor Lane, Allenton, Derby DE24 9HY. 

