Tailteann Games gold medal glory for Longford students

Aisling Lane (Mercy Ballymahon) and James Miney (Moyne CS) en-route to winning gold medals at the Irish Life Health Tailteann Schools' Inter-provincial Games at Morton Stadium
Two Longford students, Aisling Lane (Mercy Ballymahon) and James Miney (Moyne CS), both representing Connacht, captured gold medals at the Irish Life Health Tailteann Schools' Inter-provincial Games at Morton Stadium on Saturday.
Aisling (Mullingar Harriers) triumphed in the Girl's 3000 metre Walk, while James (Annalee AC) emerged victorious in the Boy's 1500 metre Steeplechase.
Aisling and James have also been selected to represent the Irish Schools Athletic Association Team at the upcoming SIAB Track and Field Championships taking place on Saturday, September 25 in Derbyshire, England.
The team will travel out on Friday, September 24 From Dublin T1 to Manchester on Ryanair Flight FR562 Departing Dublin Terminal 1 at 11.25 and arrive in Manchester at 12.20 and return post event on the Saturday night from Birmingham to Dublin at 20.55 arriving back in Dublin at 21.55 (Terminal 1).
The venue for SIAB Track & Field is Moorways Stadium, Moor Lane, Allenton, Derby DE24 9HY.
5 Gold, 3 silver & 9 Bronze for Connacht Athletes at Tailteann Games Interprovincial Schools— Connacht Athletics (@ConnachtAths) September 11, 2021
Congrats to winners
Liam Shaw - Presentation Athenry
Evan Hallinan - Presentation Athenry
James Miney - Moyne CS
Aisling Lane - Mercy Ballymahon
Mathieu Madden - Merlin Park College pic.twitter.com/gkVUWDtJhW
More News
Longford Senator Micheal Carrigy says the efforts of CAB in fighting organised crime cannot be underestimated
Ballymahon’s KTG has just released her new EP, ‘The Short Road Home’, which is available on all regular music platforms.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.