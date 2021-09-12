Search

12/09/2021

Walk-in clinics at Longford Covid-19 vaccination centre

The Covid-19 vaccination centre at Clonguish GAA Centre Newtownforbes Longford N39 A4E7 will be running Pfizer dose 1 & 2 walk-in clinics over the next five days. 

Monday, September 13: 13.15 to 16.15

Tuesday, September 14: 13.15 to 16.15

Wednesday, September 15: 13.15 to 16.15

Thursday, September 16: 13.15 to 16.15

Friday, September 17: 13.15 to 16.15

All Walk-ins will deliver Pfizer Vaccines to the 12+ age group.

